9 Tantalizing playoff matchups NBA fans should be rooting for this postseason

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

Depending on how the seeding is decided over the next week, a matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors is one that could theoretically happen at some point in the first or second round of the NBA Playoffs. Even though the Nuggets and Warriors don't have much recent playoff history against one another, this is one of those matchups that basketball fans should be 100 percent rooting for.

The way the Nuggets and Warriors play on both ends of the floor, this is the type of matchup that could emerge as a truly memorable one. Add in the fact that both teams have substantial star power, and the Nuggets and Warriors potential playoff series could be one that ends up being one of the most entertaining matchups of the postseason.

In this potential series, you'd have Nikola Jokic going up against Draymond Green, Jamal Murray going back and forth against Steph Curry, and then you could still throw in the dynamic of Jimmy Butler vs. the likes of Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. I'm not sure which team would be favored in such a series, but with the players, coaches, and schemes involved between the Warriors and Nuggets, this would be a playoff matchup basketball fans would not want to miss.

The fact that this is a potential playoff series that we could see in the first or even the second round is pretty insane.