9 Tantalizing playoff matchups NBA fans should be rooting for this postseason

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In what would be a rematch from last year's chaotic first-round series, I do believe it would be pretty interesting to see the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers face off against each other this year. With how good of a series last year was, this would be a strong way to begin the NBA Playoffs in the Eastern Conference. Even though most would assume the Cavs to handle the Magic pretty easily, this is one of those potential first-round playoff series that could be more complex than most believe.

Sure, the Magic have not played like a worthy East contender all season long. However, we do know they have the talent, if healthy, to compete with any team in the league on any given night. That's what makes the Magic so dangerous heading into a potential playoff series against the Cavs. Even more so, considering Orlando may not fear Cleveland all that much.

Orlando won their most recent matchup against the Cavs this season and probably should've won last year's playoff series against them. If it weren't for a complete collapse in the second half of Game 7, Orlando would have won that series. Again, I'm not saying the Magic could upset the Cavs in a first-round playoff series, but Orlando should not be a team taken lightly.

The Cavs are probably going to make a deep playoff run and could quite possibly break through to the NBA Finals, but a first-round matchup against the Magic could be a lot more entertaining than many are willing to admit.