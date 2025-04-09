9 Tantalizing playoff matchups NBA fans should be rooting for this postseason

LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

There's the very real possibility that the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers could meet up in the first round of the Western Conference NBA Playoffs. Whether it's via a 4-5 or 3-6 matchup, the possibility is very much there. From an outside perspective, this is the type of playoff series that could go a long way in revitalizing a rivalry between the two teams. For the longest time the Clippers have always been viewed as the "little brother" team in LA. Maybe that can change if the Clippers beat them in a playoff series.

Through the storied history of the Lakers, they've never battled the Clippers in a playoff series. If it were to happen this year, it would be the first time both sides meet up in the postseason. While there are some who wouldn't believe the Clippers would have much of a shot in a series, I do believe they're not as overmatched as perhaps some believe - especially considering how improved LA has looked of late.

Over the last month of the season, the Clippers have been playing great basketball. Kawhi Leonard is (relatively) healthy and looking more and more like himself. If that continues to be the case heading into the NBA playoffs, the Clippers are going to be a team no one will want to see in a playoff series - including the Lakers.

The NBA could very much benefit from a renewed the birth of new rivalries. I'm not sure if the Clippers or Lakers would consider themselves rivals, but this is the type of playoff series that could add more intrigue to the postseason and the league as a whole.