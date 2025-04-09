9 Tantalizing playoff matchups NBA fans should be rooting for this postseason

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics

The NBA Playoffs wouldn't be the NBA Playoffs without two storied franchises facing off. That's why I believe a playoff series between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics could do wonders not only for the TV ratings but also for entertainment for the fans. The Knicks and Celtics are not just two storied franchises; they're two storied franchises that have a real chance of winning it all this season.

From all indications, the Knicks and Celtics are two of the bigger contenders in the Eastern Conference. This potential second-round series will have a tangible impact on who ends up winning the NBA Finals. Add in the storylines of the Celtics attempting to repeat as champions and the fact that all regular season long the Knicks haven't been able to beat the other top contenders in the East, and this would be considered a loaded series.

The Knicks and Celtics have faced off in the playoffs recently and the last time it did happen was more than 10 years ago, back in 2013. In that series, it was New York that got the best of Boston. This time around, the expectations would be much different, but you can't tell me that a Knicks-Celtics playoff series to help renew the East Coast rivalry wouldn't move the needle across the league.

This is one playoff series that is almost certainly bound to happen. At least for now, the hope is that this expected second-round battle between the two teams lives up to the projected hype.