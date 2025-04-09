9 Tantalizing playoff matchups NBA fans should be rooting for this postseason

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets

In what could end up being a second-round NBA Playoff matchup, the Oklahoma City Thunder pairing with the Denver Nuggets could be quite the entertaining series. The Thunder and Nuggets have two of the NBA's best offenses in the league, and this series would have the opportunity to be one of the most entertaining in the second round. As the Thunder look to establish themselves as a legitimate championship contender, they could make some waves by proving themselves against a Nuggets team that is just two years removed from winning the NBA Championship.

There are more elements to this series that should add more intrigue to a Thunder-Nuggets clash. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic are the two finalists for the NBA MVP award. By the time this matchup comes to fruition, potentially in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the MVP award will likely have been announced. There could be even more motivation for either (SGA or Jokic), whoever doesn't end up winning the award.

Another storyline that would be worth following in a series between these two teams revolves around the Thunder trying to break through to win their first NBA Championship in the modern (Thunder) era while the Nuggets are trying to salvage their entire team build. It's one of those topics that many seemed to have forgotten, but after a less-than-stellar start to the year, there were whispers that the Nuggets could blow up their roster. That has quieted down, but it's something to keep in mind as the playoffs begin.