9 Tantalizing playoff matchups NBA fans should be rooting for this postseason

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In what could end up being an epic Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, this is a pairing that every NBA fan should be rooting for. And if the Celtics and Cavs do play up to their potential heading into the playoffs, I find it hard to believe that the playoffs won't end up playing out this way. The defending champs facing off against the young up and coming East contender - the storylines are certainly endless.

Donovan Mitchell and the young star duo of Darius Garland and Evan Mobley getting the strong test of going head-to-head with the established core of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown would be intriguing to watch play out on the national stage. Plus, let's not forget that the Celtics knocked these same Cavs out in the conference semifinals last season.

With another year of experience - and success - the hope is that the Cavs will pose a much bigger threat to the Celtics. This time around, Cleveland will be the higher-seeded team and will control homecourt. Will that end up mattering in the end? Who knows. But it's certainly one of those things that adds another element to this series.

Even though the Cavs have their naysayers, it's hard to ignore how good they've been during the regular season. Because they're the top seed in the East, there's a chance they may not be completely tested until they get to the conference finals in a potential matchup with the defending champs.