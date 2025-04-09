9 Tantalizing playoff matchups NBA fans should be rooting for this postseason

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers

With the Denver Nuggets making the bold move to fire their head coach, there's probably a better chance that the Los Angeles Lakers are going to make a run to the Western Conference Finals (with all due respect to the Houston Rockets). In one potential matchup in the conference finals, the young Oklahoma City Thunder could face off against the battle-tested Lakers. This would certainly be one of the most intriguing matchups to watch in the NBA Playoffs.

On one hand, you have a Thunder team that has dominated their way to the No. 1 overall seed in the NBA Playoffs. On the other, you have a Lakers team that was almost thrown together with a last minute trade of Luka Doncic that is trying to defy the odds and put themselves in a position to compete for a championship this season. In their defense, Luka has fit quite well on the team since the move was made.

Still, the Thunder would probably still be the favorites in such a matchup. And that would add another layer to this potential conference finals. LeBron James and Luka as an underdog has to be considered a scary thought heading into a series for the Thunder. But it's one of those storylines that could end up going down in the history books for both franchises.