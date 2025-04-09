9 Tantalizing playoff matchups NBA fans should be rooting for this postseason

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics

In what could end up being an NBA Finals matchup, who wouldn't want to see the Oklahoma City Thunder square off against the Boston Celtics? You could probably throw in the Los Angeles Lakers in place of the Thunder here as a matchup with much more history, but I do believe it's time to give the Thunder some respect. This is a team that hasn't been given that respect for how good they've been this season, but they are putting together a campaign for the record books.

Whether they'll be able to punctuate this year with an NBA Championship remains to be seen, but that's how good this team is. If the Thunder were to make it to the NBA Finals, facing off and having to dethrone the Celtics to win the championship would be an amazing story. You have the grizzled veteran Celtics who have been in the title picture for the better part of the eight seasons going up against the team or franchise many persume to be "up next."

Even though the Thunder haven't gotten the respect they deserve this season, they do have rising star power - in addition to MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are two other big-time players for the Thunder who shouldn't be overlooked. Boston has both the star power and resume that you want to see from a defending champ. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised to see them emerge as the favorite in a potential series between these two teams.

While I wouldn't say this is one of those "David vs. Goliath" types of NBA Finals, it will have some of that theme attached to it. Considering there's a very real scenario in which the Thunder beat the Celtics in the NBA Finals, this is one of those made-for-TV moments in the NBA.