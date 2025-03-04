Buy or Sell: The Los Angeles Lakers are serious NBA Championship contenders

Why the Los Angeles Lakers are not a contender

It'd be easy to say that the Los Angeles Lakers haven't been consistent enough this season to warrant contender status. That's a pretty fair argument to be made. Of the teams that are considered "unanimous contenders" across the league, each of them has been consistently great from the first game up to now. There are no questions, concerns, or many holes in that argument for the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics. That's the big discrepancy between those teams and the Lakers.

Additionally, you can also talk about how much deeper the Thunder, Cavs, and Celtics are compared to the Lakers. That's a fair argument, as well. But then again, it's hard to argue against the Lakers with how they've played of late. To be perfectly honest, my biggest fear about the Lakers and their championship chances revolves around their small margin for error. That's what I believe could end up holding this team back in the long run.

Because they're so dependent on LeBron James and Luka Doncic being great, I'm not sure how much that is going to bode well for them in the playoffs when they start playing against much deeper and more complete teams. There's a very good chance that the Lakers' inconsistencies this season, their lack of depth, and their tendency to struggle at times on the defensive end of the floor could end up catching up with them at the worst possible time.

Due to all of those uncertainties, it's easy to disqualify the Lakers as a legitimate championship contender this season.