Buy or Sell: The Los Angeles Lakers are serious NBA Championship contenders

A verdict on whether the Los Angeles Lakers will be a contender

When breaking down the Lakers compared to the rest of the elite teams in the NBA, it would be easy to say that they shouldn't be taken seriously as a contender. Even the advanced stats would back up that conclusion. If there's any one thing that could be working in favor of the Lakers, it's probably the fact that there isn't a big enough sample size. That's perfectly fair if you want to lean on that. I'm not sure if I would want to. Plus, their improved play this season precedes the acquisition of Luka anyway.

It should be noted that the question of whether the Lakers are good enough to contend for a championship this season goes well beyond Luka. The Lakers have always had the star power; it's always been a matter of whether they have a strong enough supporting cast around their star players. What's been most impressive for me is their defense. In their last 20 games, the Lakers not only had the best record in the NBA but also the best defensive rating.

That leads me to believe that the Lakers are not just playing better because of Luka. No, it seems that a couple of weeks before the surprise acquisition of Luka, something was already beginning to click for the team. The trade for Luka may have just raised their ceiling. This is the biggest reason why I believe the Lakers should be considered real contenders in the West. The perfect storm could be brewing in the West. Walk with me for a minute.

With where things currently stand in the West, with roughly 20 games remaining in the regular season, the Lakers could be entering a Western Conference Finals showdown (if they can get past the Denver Nuggets in the second round) against a very inexperienced Oklahoma City Thunder team. They may have the league MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but it's going to be very difficult to bet against LeBron James and Luka in a seven-game series against the very good but still inexperienced Thunder.

I'm not going to say the Lakers should be the favorites to come out of the West, but at the same time, it would be extremely foolish to count them out - especially with how they've been playing over the last month of the season. After making the move for Luka, the Lakers may be getting hot at just the right time.

The Los Angeles Lakers are a contender