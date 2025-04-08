Examining every team's dream first-round NBA playoff matchup

Memphis Grizzlies

Dream first-round playoff matchup: Minnesota Timberwolves

With the way the standings currently sit, the Memphis Grizzlies could enter the playoffs as high as the fourth seed and as low as the 8th seed in the Play-In Tournament. If there's one "dream" matchup that the Grizzlies could be hoping for, it's probably against the Minnesota Timberwolves. This is not a knock on the Wolves, but just the fact that they have the less talented roster of the remainder of teams that are fighting for a defined postseason spot in the top-6.

The Grizzlies have also played well against the Wolves so far this season. Memphis is 2-0 this season against Minnesota. They still have one more matchup this season, which could go a long way in settling playoff seeding, but you'd imagine the Grizzlies would feel comfortable heading into a first-round series against the Wolves. There's probably not a high likelihood of this coming to fruition, but the Grizzlies can dream.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Dream first-round playoff matchup: LA Clippers

Even though the argument can be made that the LA Clippers are playing some really strong basketball of late, having won 14 of their last 17 games, I do still believe that the Minnesota Timberwolves may like their matchup against them. The Wolves are 3-0 against the Clippers this season and would have the best player on the floor in every game in this series. Sure, a healthy Kawhi Leonard could certainly change the dynamic of this potential series, but I'm sure the Wolves would roll the dice - especially considering the alternative.

Deep down, the bottom line is this: The Wolves may have as good of a shot in a seven-game series against the Clippers as any other possible matchup that they could end up drawing in a potential first-round series. For Minnesota, drawing the Clippers in the first round could put them in a position to advance back to the conference semifinals.