Examining every team's dream first-round NBA playoff matchup

Golden State Warriors

Dream first-round playoff matchup: Minnesota Timberwolves

There's a strong argument to be made that there isn't a team in the NBA that has been playing at a higher level than the Golden State Warriors over the last two months of the season. Since February 8, the Warriors are 21-6. They also have a top-10 offense, defense, and net rating over that span. The Warriors have also made a huge run up the Western Conference standings. It's impossible to deny now that since the acquisition of Jimmy Butler, the Warriors have been a completely different team. As they prepare for a potentially deep postseason run, the Minnesota Timberwolves are one team that could be considered a dream first-round matchup for Golden State.

It also doesn't hurt that the Warriors are 3-1 against the Wolves so far this season, with all of those games taking place before the acquisition of Jimmy. The fact that the Warriors dominated their regular-season matchup with the Wolves even before they started playing championship-contending basketball should give them assurance that they should be able to handle this team in a potential first-round playoff series.

LA Clippers

Dream first-round playoff matchup: Memphis Grizzlies

The LA Clippers are playing great basketball down the stretch. Kawhi Leonard is beginning to look a little more like his old self and if he can remain healthy, this is a team that could make some real noise in the Western Conference playoffs. One matchup that the Clippers could be hoping for or "dreaming" of heading into the start of the NBA Playoffs is one against the Memphis Grizzlies. This Grizzlies team is reeling in the wrong direction and just fired their head coach.

On paper, the Grizzlies could be considered a mess heading into the postseason. These are two teams that are heading into two very different directions as the NBA Playoffs approach. Another reason why the Clippers could be looking forward to a first-round matchup with the Grizzlies is the fact that they're 3-0 against them this season. For whatever reason, the Grizzlies have been a favorable matchup for the Clippers this season.