Examining every team's dream first-round NBA playoff matchup

Denver Nuggets

Dream first-round playoff matchup: Los Angeles Lakers

Would it be insane to say that the Denver Nuggets could be looking forward to a potential first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers? Over the past two seasons, the Nuggets have pretty much dominated the Lakers in the NBA Playoffs. In two playoff series over the past two years, Denver is a combined 8-1 against the Lakers. Sure, this may be considered a different team with the acquisition of Luka Doncic but there should still be that comfort feeling from the Nuggets.

If Jamal Murray is healthy heading into the postseason, which is a very fair question at this point, the Nuggets could give the Lakers real fits. They're not a great matchup for them and are even worse, considering how thin they are in the frontcourt. Nikola Jokic could wreak havoc on the Lakers in a potential first-round series.

Los Angeles Lakers

Dream first-round playoff matchup: Memphis Grizzlies

Short of a complete collapse during the final week of the regular season, the Los Angeles Lakers are probably going to enter the NBA Playoffs as the No. 3 seed. If they. could draw a team like the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, it would be a huge wish come true for the team. The Lakers have fared well against the Grizzlies so far this year, going 3-1 against them in the regular season, and Memphis is a team that is currently trending in the wrong direction.

If the Lakers are going to make a deep playoff run, they're going to need a few things to fall in their favor. Drawing a favorable first-round matchup as they get acclimated to the postseason would go a long way in helping them position themselves for a deep run. I wouldn't go all the way to say that the Grizzlies would be an "easy" matchup, but they'd probably be considered a favorable one.