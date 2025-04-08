Examining every team's dream first-round NBA playoff matchup

Houston Rockets

Dream first-round playoff matchup: Memphis Grizzlies

I hate to pile on the Memphis Grizzlies, but they are probably one team that many are circling as a potential first-round playoff matchup that they'd favor. For the Houston Rockets, this would also be the case. It's not just the fact that the Rockets are 3-1 against the Grizzlies during the regular season, but it's also the fact that for such a young and experienced playoff team, they make the most sense as a first-round matchup.

If I'm the young Rockets, I'd want no business with the Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, or Golden State Warriors. With Anthony Edwards leading the way, the same argument could probably be said about the Minnesota Timberwolves. With big questions awaiting them in the offseason, drawing the Grizzlies in a first-round playoff series probably gives the Rockets the best chance to advance to the conference semifinals.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Dream first-round playoff matchup: Sacramento Kings or Dallas Mavericks

As dominant as they've been this season, there's probably not many teams that they could end up matching up with in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs that would strike fear in the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, simply to make life easier on them in the first round, I'd suggest teams like the Sacramento Kings or Dallas Mavericks as being "dream" opening round playoff matchups for the Thunder.

The Kings or Mavs probably don't pose much of a threat to upset or even give the Thunder many problems in the first round of the playoffs. Both the Kings and Mavs have left much to be desired this season, and if they do find a way to make it into the final 8 of the Western Conference playoff field, they don't have much of a shot to make any noise. The Thunder would get a pretty smooth first-round playoff series against either one of these teams.