Examining every team's dream first-round NBA playoff matchup

Detroit Pistons

Dream first-round playoff matchup: Indiana Pacers

The Detroit Pistons have been one of the best feel-good stories in the Eastern Conference this season. Set to make a return to the postseason for the first time in six years, it's going to be difficult not to root for the young Pistons. All that said, it's difficult to find a "dream" first-round matchup that the team will be looking forward to. I suppose the Indiana Pacers have to be considered the one team Detroit may have the best shot to upset in the first round.

Again, because of their overall inexperience in the playoffs, it's going to be difficult to find a favorable first-round opponent for the Pistons. We'll suggest the Pacers by default.

Milwaukee Bucks

Dream first-round playoff matchup: Detroit Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks are not playing their best basketball heading into the NBA Playoffs, but if Damian Lillard is able to come back from his injury, this is a team that is going to have, at the very least, a puncher's chance to make some noise in the Eastern Conference. One "dream" playoff matchup that could work in the favor of the Bucks is one in which they face off against the Detroit Pistons.

Especially if the Bucks are not going to be 100 percent in the postseason, the Pistons' youth will give them the opportunity to take advantage in a potential first-round playoff series. If the Bucks are going to make a deep playoff run, they're going to need so many variables to fall in their favor. A first-round matchup against the Pistons would've been a great first domino to drop. Unfortunately for the Bucks, that doesn't seem like a very likely scenario.