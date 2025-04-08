Examining every team's dream first-round NBA playoff matchup

Indiana Pacers

Dream first-round playoff matchup: Milwaukee Bucks

The Indiana Pacers are going to be easily overlooked in the Eastern Conference, but they're clearly one of the hottest teams in the league heading into the postseason. They've managed to tangibly change the narrative on their season after a slow start to the year and are built to give upper-seeds issues in the playoffs - which is exactly what they did last season when they made an unlikely run to the conference finals.

I'm not sure if they'll be in a position to make a similar run this year, but would it be crazy to suggest that a "dream" first-round matchup for the Pacers could be the Milwaukee Bucks? They upset them in the first round last year, and the Bucks are not exactly playing pristine basketball at the moment. As strange as it may sound, the Pacers could themselves in a favorable first-round matchup against the Bucks.

New York Knicks

Dream first-round playoff matchup: Detroit Pistons

Heading into the start of the NBA Playoffs, the argument can be made that the New York Knicks are one of the bigger question marks in the Eastern Conference. The hope is that with Jalen Brunson's return from injury that the Knicks will be able to build some momentum heading into the postseason, but that's far from a certainty. With how much the Knicks have struggled with the top two teams in the East, getting a favorable first-round matchup will prove to be vital for the team.

One matchup that could be viewed as favorable for the Knicks heading into the first round of the NBA Playoffs is the Detroit Pistons. Even though the Pistons have had a pretty memorable season, they're not quite ready for postseason success. The Pistons are going to be happy just to make a return to the playoffs, and the Knicks should overwhelm them in a possible series. This would allow the Knicks to build some much-needed momentum heading into the conference semifinals.