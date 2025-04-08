Examining every team's dream first-round NBA playoff matchup

Boston Celtics

Dream first-round playoff matchup: Atlanta Hawks

Even though the Boston Celtics haven't been as dominant in the regular season this year as they were last year, this is probably a team many are going to single out as the favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference. Still, the wrong first-round matchup could throw a wrench in Boston's title defense. A team like the Atlanta Hawks should be an opponent the Celtics should be rooting to see in the first round.

Boston has the deepest roster in the NBA when they're healthy, and I have a hard time imagining the Hawks giving the Celtics more than they could handle. Maybe they could make a game or two interesting, but this is the type of matchup that would have first-round sweep written all over it.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dream first-round playoff matchup: Chicago Bulls

The Cleveland Cavaliers have not struggled with any teams in the Eastern Conference this season. From the start of the season, the Cavs have been the most dominant team in the conference. It's hard to envision that suddenly changing when the NBA Playoffs begin. Nevertheless, it would make no sense for the Cavs to be hoping for an especially difficult first-round playoff matchup. For example, even they probably wouldn't lose a first-round series against the Miami Heat; that's probably not one that would make their life easy.

Instead, the Cavs could look toward a potential first-round matchup against a team like the Chicago Bulls. While the Bulls have shown some promise down the stretch, they simply don't have the talent to match up with the Cavs in a seven-game series. Beating up on the Bulls would allow Cleveland to slowly acclimate themselves to postseason basketball.