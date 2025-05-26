Grade the Trade: Warriors load up with unicorn big in last-ditch trade pitch

The Golden State Warriors get a strong 4th pice

Looking to add another strong fourth piece next to Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, the Warriors could look for a stretch-big to help carry some of the offensive load. In many respects, Kristaps Porzingis could make a lot of sense as an answer to their issues. Even though KP still has plenty of questions about his overall durability, when he's healthy, he's a huge game-changer. That's been the case all throughout his career.

Even in what many will likely remember as a "down" year for KP, he still managed to average 20 points and seven rebounds on 48 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from 3-point range. His illness/injury may have watered down the end of his season as the Celtics were bounced in the second round of the NBA Playoffs at the hands of the New York Knicks, but he's still a very good player.

In the right system and role, KP could he considered one of the most impactful underrated players in the league. As the possible fourth-best player in Golden State, the argument could be made that KP would be the best third or fourth option in the league. That's part of what made the Boston Celtics so dangerous and dominant over the past two seasons. In many ways, he would probably help do the same for the Warriors.

In the end, while there are concerns about KP's ability to remain healthy, he does prove much higher value for the Warriors. If he could help make the type of impact on the Warriors that he did for the Celtics, Golden State would be making a pretty significant offseason move with this acquisition. They'd have to find a way to find more depth, but it'd be difficult to beat out this top four from a talent perspective.

Grade: B+