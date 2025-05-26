Grade the Trade: Warriors load up with unicorn big in last-ditch trade pitch

The Boston Celtics retool, and save

As the Boston Celtics eye a potential move, or a series of moves, that could help the team save money in the long run, there's a good chance that Kristaps Porzingis will find himself at the top of the chopping block. With just one year left on his contract, he's going to demand a huge contract extension. The Celtics are probably not going to have much of a shot at re-signing him. Because of that, it would make reasonable sense for the Celtics to trade him.

The return of Buddy Hield, Moses Moody, Gui Santos, and Trayce Jackson-Davis would be quite underwhelming. Of all the four players the Celtics would get back, Moody is probably the only player who could perhaps carve out a future in Boston. The other three players, while they could crack the rotation, would be placeholders until they could leave in free agency or via another trade.

In many ways, this is a salary dump type of deal for the Celtics. The only way this deal could be sold to the fan base is on the belief that Moody could turn into a huge contributor to the team. To be quite honest, he may need to be - especially if the team explores other cost-cutting deals during the rest of the offseason. Moody does have a shot to be a good player. In some ways, he's already there.

However, the expectation simply wouldn't be there for the team or fan base. Because the Celtics would accomplish their long-term, cost-cutting goal, it'd be difficult to look at this move as a complete disappointment for them. At the same time, the Celtics would certainly be a worse team after such a trade. I don't think there'd be much pushback against that fact.

Grade: B-