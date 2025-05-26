Grade the Trade: Warriors load up with unicorn big in last-ditch trade pitch

Would KP help the Warriors win a championship, and other notes?

Before such an offseason deal would come to fruition, both the Celtics and Warriors would have to ask themselves a couple of questions. For the Celtics, they'd have to decide whether they're willing to take a tangible step back next season in hopes of cutting their tax bill. If the answer to that question is yes, then, sure, there's a chance this type of deal could come to fruition. However, I'm not sure it's that simple. It would absolutely be a difficult pill for the fan base to swallow.

On the other hand, are the Warriors willing to go all-in on talent at the expense of their depth? If the Warriors are going to be able to add another significant fourth piece next to their established core, they're probably going to have to gut their depth. Looking across the league at the successful teams, I'm not sure that is the smartest idea. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Indiana Pacers are all in the conferene finals in large part because of their depth.

I'm not so sure the Warriors should be so willing to throw that all away, especially for a player who has still not proven the ability to remain healthy at this point in his career. In theory, the lure to add a player as talented as KP may be too much to pass up on. However, I'm not sure if KP is the type of player that would greatly alter the ceiling for the Warriors. And if that's not a guarantee, perhaps the Warriors should jump to make this move.

The Warriors and Celtics could have very polar opposite objectives heading into the offseason. Could their paths cross in which they could help each other? Perhaps. And maybe, it does lead to a KP to Warriors deal.