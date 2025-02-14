NBA: 4 Entertaining storylines worth following during All-Star Weekend

Will the lack of star power tank the 3-Point Shootout and Slam Dunk Contest?

There's a reason why the NBA All-Star weekend has generally been a three-day event - because there's usually something Friday, Saturday, and Sunday that would capture the attention of the audience. Even though that hasn't always been the case over the last decade, the NBA does attempt to offer fans an array of entertainment with the league taking a bit of a hiatus. One of the bigger reasons why the NBA's All-Star weekend has left much to be desired of late is because of the overall lack of star power that is featured on Saturday.

More specifically, there's been a lack of star power in certain years in regard to the 3-point and Slam Dunk contests. This year, that is the case even more. Here is this year's 3-point shootout lineup: Damian Lillard, Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro, Buddy Hield, Cam Johnson, and Norman Powell. Aside from perhaps the likes of Lillard and Brunson, there's much to be desired in terms of superstar talent from this group. That's not a knock on those players but it will be interesting to see if there is a lack of interest because of it.

The same could be said about the NBA's Slam Dunk contest. The group that will be participating in the dunk contest are Stephon Castle, Matas Buzelis, Andre Jackson Jr., and Mac McClung. To be perfectly honest, I'm not sure if the casual fanbase is familiar with any of those players. And, again, that's not necessarily a swipe at these players. If anything, they deserve some credit for still believing in the event. Nevertheless, there's a clear lack of star power that will be evident on Saturday night.

How much will that impact All-Star Saturday? That will be an interesting storyline to keep a close eye on. It will almost certainly play some sort of impact. The hope is that, at the very least, we're going to see new budding stars rise in these events. But, again, that may not be enough to get the casual fans excited.