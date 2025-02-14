NBA: 4 Entertaining storylines worth following during All-Star Weekend

Is this the year where the Slam Dunk Contest is salvaged?

Thinking back at my childhood, I distinctly remember the highlight of All-Star weekend being the NBA's Slam Dunk contest. That surely hasn't been the case for some time now and I can't help but wonder if that's going to be changing anytime soon. It's been a while since I remember there being real hype surrounding the dunk contest. In fact, it's probably been more than 15 years since the last time I was interested in the dunk contest field. There have been some highlights during that span but they've been far and few in between.

Zach Lavine, Aaron Gordon, Blake Griffin, and I suppose Nate Robinson had their moments in the dunk contest but not even the likes of those players are participating in the event anymore. As we previously discussed, the biggest names on this year's slate to participate in the dunk contest are Stephon Castle and Matas Buzelis. With all due respect to those two rookies, that's not going to bring eyeballs to the screen on Saturday night.

But even aside from the big names, one big storyline could revolve around how creative these participants are with the dunk contest. There are two ways that the NBA Slam Dunk contest is going to be resurrected. The first is if big names get back into the mix. It's probably too late for LeBron James or Kevin Durant to participate but can you imagine the hype that would grow if a Victor Wembanyama or Anthony Edwards participated in the event? Clearly, that's not happening this year.

Another way the event can make waves is if the product is good and creative. That hasn't generally been the case over the last decade and that's one of the bigger reasons why the dunk contest has suffered mightily in terms of popularity. That could be in play this year. If the participants are fully invested in the competition, we could begin to see a shift on that front. for the sake of the contest, let's hope that ends up being one of the big storylines from All-Star weekend.