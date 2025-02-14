NBA: 4 Entertaining storylines worth following during All-Star Weekend

Will the new NBA All-Star Game format be a hit or miss?

To be perfectly honest, the NBA's decision to pivot toward a new All-Star game format is quite bold. It's also a mouthful and may take a while to fully digest for the casual fan. That's generally not a good thing when All-Star Games should naturally be more appealing to the casual fan than the hardcore one. But that's another conversation for another day. Here is the new All-Star format which was completely opposed by a few star players already:

"As has been announced by the league, the new All-Star format for the 2025 Sunday game will feature the same 24 All-Star players but instead of being split into a West and East Team as has traditionally been the format, they will be divided into three teams of eight. A fourth team (the winning team from the Rising Stars Game) will be added to help create a balanced tournament. There will be three (mini) games played to 40 to decide the winner."

Naturally, one of the bigger storylines heading into the league's All-Star weekend will revolve around how the festivities play out on Sunday night. There's at least an outside chance that this change will turn off fans even more. That's a risk NBA commissioner Adam Silver was clearly willing to take. But, then again, at the same time, I do suppose there's also a chance this becomes a hit. There's probably a much smaller chance of that happening but it's at least a possibility I suppose.

In the end, the format is not what matters most if the NBA wants to create an entertaining All-Star Game experience. I believe that the most important aspect of creating an All-Star product that will get fans excited is a group of players who care. If players care about the product and are putting effort into it, the All-Star Game works. That's what made the All-Star Games during the 90s and a handful in the 2000s memorable. Because, for the most part, the players cared about winning. Will changing the format help on that front? Who knows. However, you can't fault the NBA for trying to shake things up. Will it make a difference? We shall see.