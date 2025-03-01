NBA Free Agency: 8 Emerging players set to hit gold this summer on the open market

Santi Aldama, restricted

Coming out of college, there wasn't a ton of hype surrounding Santi Aldama heading into the 2021 NBA Draft. Still, he did manage to show enough in college and in the pre-draft workouts to cement his status as a first-round pick. Being selected by the Utah Jazz before quickly being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, Aldama was going to get his opportunity to prove his worth in one of the most low-profile organizations in the NBA. For some, this could've been viewed as the perfect shot for Aldama.

It took a full season for Aldama to get his feet under him in the NBA, but he quickly proved that he could emerge as a useful player for the Grizzlies. Over the past two seasons, that sentiment has grown for Aldama. In the final year of his rookie deal, Aldama is not only in line to hit the restricted free agent market but also in a position to secure a strong contract during the offseason. If it doesn't come from the Grizzlies, there's reason to believe that it will quickly come from another team. I'd say that Aldama could be in line for starter money this summer.

In 50 games played so far this season for the Grizzlies, Aldama is averaging 13 points, seven rebounds, and three assists per game on 49 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range. The fact that Aldama has been able to prove his worth even on the loaded Grizzlies, who are currently the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference standings, should prove something. At the very least, Aldama has the potential to be a strong contributor for a quality team, and at best, he could potentially work his way into a starting role in the future.

Ultimately, I do believe that's what his free-agent deal will come down to - how will the market project Aldama heading into the future? Will he be viewed as a potential starter down the line? Will he be viewed as a high-quality role or bench player? It's hard to say either way right now, but that will be a strong indication of how rich of a deal he could get during the summer. Either way, it's safe to say that Aldama is in line for a pretty significant raise heading into free agency.