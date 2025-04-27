NBA Mock Draft: 76ers jump to No. 1 and reevaluate future with Joel Embiid

21. Utah Jazz (via MINN) - Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas

Looking to add more talent to their core, Adou Thiero could be considered a worthy target for the Utah Jazz late in the first round. Even though he didn't have a season that would end up sky-rocketing his draft stock, Theiro is an intriguing player for any rebuilding team. During his junior season in college, Thiero had his most productive year with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Averaging 15 points and six rebounds per game on 55 percent shooting from the field, the pure talent is clearly there.

Whether Thiero will be able to prove to have a consistent 3-point shot remains to be seen. And that may be the biggest hurdle toward him being selected higher. However, because of his athleticism and versatility, there's a chance that he could end up being a late riser heading into the pre-draft process.

22. Atlanta Hawks (via LAL) - Will Riley, F, Illinois

After taking a big man with their first pick in the first round, I can't imagine the Atlanta Hawks will go with another center prospect. The backcourt also seems a bit clouded as well, especially if the team is not going to move forward with trading Trae Young. That leaves Atlanta with the opportunity to take a wing prospect to help add to their depth. One prospect who could be in play for the Hawks is Will Riley.

Riley had a solid freshman season at Illinois, and the hope is that the best is yet to come for him. The Hawks would be taking a pretty solid risk with this selection, but there is some promise that Riley could develop into a contributing two-way player down the line. If Riley can prove that he can be a much more consistent 3-point shooter, the opportunity will be there to emerge as a 3-and-D option for Atlanta.