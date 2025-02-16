NBA Mock Draft 4.0: 76ers find new superstar in top 3; Heat boldly reload

21. Indiana Pacers - Noa Essengue, F, France

The Indiana Pacers have appeared to shake out of their early-season rut. They're on pace to emerge as one of the most dangerous teams in the Eastern Conference. Whether they'll be as successful in the postseason this year as they were last season remains to be seen. Nevertheless, there's no question that this team is certainly headed in the right direction. Finding more of the right supporting players will prove to be a tough task for the Pacers but I can't help but wonder if a player like Noa Essengue could make sense for the team at No. 21.

A 6-foot-9 French player, Essengue has shown the potential to be a worthy first-round selection. However, where he ends up being drafted is largely going to rely on how he looks in the pre-draft process. If he does play his cards right, there's a chance Essengue could work his way into being a lottery selection. However, I do believe that he's more likely to be taken in the 20s range. If that does end up being the case, the Pacers are one team to keep an eye on. He could emerge as a high-ceiling forward to gamble on this late in the first round.

22. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC) - Boogie Fland, G, Arkansas

The Oklahoma City Thunder are one of those teams that don't necessarily NEED another young player but they would certainly welcome it. After all, there's a very good chance this team ends up winning the title this season. If it doesn't happen, the Thunder will be looking to add another player that could help them get over the hump - eventually. It may be difficult to find a contributing player late in the first round but I can't help but wonder if the team would be open to taking a gamble on Boogie Fland, a 6-foot-2 guard out of Arkansas.

Arkansas has had an up-and-down year, but that wasn't unexpected considering this is just John Calipari's first season with the team. You'd imagine that the more talent he injects the program with, the better it will be in the future. But Fland has been one of the bright spots for the team. So much so that he's probably a likely first-round pick. During his freshman season at Arkansas, Fland is averaging 15 points, six assists, and three rebounds on 39 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3-point range.