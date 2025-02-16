NBA Mock Draft 4.0: 76ers find new superstar in top 3; Heat boldly reload

23. Atlanta Hawks (via LAL) - Labaron Philon, G, Alabama

The Atlanta Hawks may not have their first-round pick at the moment but they could still have two selections in the first round thanks to other moves this team made. With this specific selection at No. 23, I can't help but wonder if the team may be ready to add to their backcourt. With the unknown surrounding Trae Young's future in Atlanta, perhaps the team could look to add to their backcourt with the selection of Labaron Philon. On an Alabama team with a ton of talent, Philon has still found a way to stand out on most nights.

During his freshman season with the team, Philon is averaging 10 points, four rebounds, and four assists per game on 45 percent shooting from the field. He's only shooting 29 percent from deep but there's hope that he could be a much better shooter than that. Selling that to NBA teams could be difficult bu that's what he'll attempt to do during the pre-draft process. If he can sell it, the Hawks could be in play for the 6-foot-4 guard.

24. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU) - Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

It may seem like a broken record at this point but the Brooklyn Nets have another first-round pick as look to build a foundation for the future. I'm not sure what the team is going to be prioritizing at this point in the NBA Draft but one player who could be on their radar late in the first round is Michigan State guard Jase Richardson. Son. former NBA star Jason Richardson, Jase does have the NBA pedigree that perhaps many teams will be looking for at this point in the first round. The big question is, does he have the talent to emerge as a contributor at the next level?

I'd lean toward yes. During his freshman season at Michigan State, Richardson is averaging 10 points and three rebounds on 53 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range. There's an argument to be made that he could very much benefit from another year in college but if he's ready to make a leap to the Association, I'm sure there are going to be several teams willing to take the gamble on him. The Nets could very well be one of those teams.