NBA Mock Draft 4.0: 76ers find new superstar in top 3; Heat boldly reload

25. Orlando Magic (via DEN) - Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown

With a second first-round pick, courtesy of the Denver Nuggets, the Orlando Magic could take a look at selecting one of the most overlooked prospects (at least in my opinion) from this year's class. Perhaps that could change over the next few months before the NBA Draft but I believe there are many that are sleeping on the potential of Thomas Sorber. If the Magic are looking for help in the frontcourt after taking a flier on a playmaking guard, Sorber could be available for them late in the first round.

During his freshman season at Georgetown, Sorber is averaging 15 points, nine rebounds, and three assists on 55 percent shooting from the field. He's not much of a perimeter threat at this point in his development but has shown the willingness to potentially expand that level of his game. If he continues to show his worth as worthy big with a high upside, there's no reason why he shouldn't get some first-round consideration. The Magic could be one of the teams interested in taking the leap on Sorber.

26. Washington Wizards (via MEM) - Carter Bryant, F, Arizona

As far as I'm concerned, I do believe that this year's NBA Draft should be all about taking risks for the Washington Wizards. After doing so with the No. 5 overall pick, in which they took a flier on Tre Johnson, I do believe that taking another gamble here could make sense. One prospect that could be exactly what the Wizards are looking for in that regard is Cater Bryant. During his freshman season with the Wildcats, Bryant is averaging six points and four rebounds on 49 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from 3-point range.

This is one of those picks that would be all about potential. Even though he's had a handful of games where he's had some standout performances, I'm not sure there are going to be many teams that give Bryant a first-round draft grade - especially considering how many other bigger names there are on this board. Nevertheless, it only takes one team to be willing to take a flier on him. Considering the Wizards are in the very early stages of a rebuild, taking a shot on a raw prospect like Bryant could be the way to go.