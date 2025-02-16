NBA Mock Draft 4.0: 76ers find new superstar in top 3; Heat boldly reload

27. Brooklyn Nets (via NY) - Alex Karaban, F, UCONN

With their final potential pick in the first round, the Brooklyn Nets could literally go anywhere with this selection. They could take the best available player approach or even look to take another shot on an extremely raw prospect. I believe the Nets could settle somewhere in the middle with this specific selection. One interesting potential player in play for Brooklyn at this point in the first round is Alex Karaban. He should get some first-round consideration and may be a player the Nets believe is worth the gamble.

I'm not sure what type of player he could end up translating to at the NBA level but Karaban has shown the ability, through his three seasons at UCONN, to have the ability to shoot the 3-ball at a consistent level. With a bit more volume this season, Karaban hasn't been as efficient. But that could also be due to multiple other reasons, including the fact that UCONN as a team has struggled. Either way, teams will always need shooters. That's where Karaban could create first-round value fir himself, especially if he has good pre-draft workouts.

28. Boston Celtics - Kam Jones, G, Marquette

As has become a staple over the last few NBA Drafts, the Boston Celtics will almost certainly be selecting extremely late in the first round. Without a huge hole on the roster, the Celtics could get quite creative with what they want to do with this pick. However, I'd imagine they're probably going to try to take a player that they believe will offer the most value. Predicting who that could be is practically impossible. However, I do believe that a prospect like Kam Jones could very much be on their radar if he's still available at this point in the NBA Draft.

Jones could still be on the board considering that while he's been a productive player, I can't imagine there are going to be many teams that view him as having a high ceiling. That's where a team like the Celtics could take advantage here. Jones, during his senior season at Marquette, is averaging 19 points, six assists, and four rebounds per game on 49 percent shooting from the field and 32 percent shooting from 3-point range. As a potential steal late in the first, the Celtics could get a quality prospect here at No. 28.