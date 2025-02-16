NBA Mock Draft 4.0: 76ers find new superstar in top 3; Heat boldly reload

29. LA Clippers (via OKC) - Nique Clifford, F, Colorado State

Swapping picks with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the LA Clippers are probably going to be selecting extremely late in the first round. Nevertheless, there's still a reason to believe that they could be in the market for a ready-to-contribute prospect at this point in the draft. One potential fit for the team is Nique Clifford, a 6-foot-6 senior who is quite experienced. Clifford began his career at Colorado before transferring to Colorado State for the final two years of his collegiate career.

Clifford has managed to improve greatly each of the past two seasons of his career and has truly broken out this year as a potential draft prospect. If he has a strong pre-draft process, there's reason to believe that he could slide into the first round. In his senior season at Colorado State, Clifford is averaging 18 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists per game on 48 percent shooting from the field and 34 percent shooting from 3-point range.

30. Phoenix Suns (via CLE) - JT Toppin, F, Texas Tech

With the final pick in the first round, the Phoenix Suns could elect to use this pick as a precursor toward a rebuilding of their roster that could very well be on the horizon. I'm not sure what exactly the offseason will hold for the Suns but there's no question that changes are coming. They may or may not include a trade of Kevin Durant. Either way, the least that the Suns could do with this asset in the first round of a strong draft class is find a player who could legitimately contribute to the team, no matter how the roster may look at the start of next season.

One prospect who could fit that bill either way is JT Toppin. A highly productive player throughout his collegiate career, there's reason to believe that Toppin could be considered a ready-to-contribute type of player as he prepares to make the jump to the NBA. During his sophomore season at Texas Tech, Toppins is averaging 17 points and nine rebounds on 56 percent shooting from the field. If I have one question about Toppin, it revolves around what the next step in his development may look like.