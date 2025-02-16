NBA Mock Draft 4.0: 76ers find new superstar in top 3; Heat boldly reload

5. Washington Wizards - Tre Johnson, G, Texas

It would be such a shame to see the Washington Wizards fall out of the top 3. However, that's how the NBA Draft Lottery ends up working sometimes. Nevertheless, if this were to happen, I could absolutely see the Wizards making a bold move with this selection. After the top 4, it's really difficult to predict how the rest of the top 10 is going to settle. At No. 5, I believe we could absolutely see the Wizards make a play for a talented, yet polarizing, player like Texas guard Tre Johnson.

In theory, Johnson has everything you would want in a potential star player. He's a prolific and productive offensive player but certainly has his questions on the defensive end of the floor and has somewhat struggled with his overall efficiency. Still, adding a player who is averaging 19 points, three rebounds, and three assists per game on 39 percent shooting from 3-point range may be too good of an opportunity for the Wizards to pass up at No. 5. It's not Cooper Flagg, but Johnson does have star upside heading into the NBA level.

6. Utah Jazz - Egor Demin, G, BYU

The Utah Jazz have a clear need heading into the 2025 NBA Draft. They need to find a star-worthy player and one who could help jump-start this team's overall offensive juice. That's where a unique playmaker like Egor Demin could make sense for Utah. While it's far from a certainty that he's going to come out for this year's draft, Demin could make a ton of sense for the Jazz for multiple of reasons if he does. For one, how good of a story would it be for Demin to go from playing for BYU to the Jazz? Talk about soaring ticket prices.

Secondly, he's a good player who would fit next to Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen. As the Jazz continue to look for foundational pieces to build around, Demin could fit the mold for the struggling franchise. As a 6-foot-9 guard, Demin could add an intriguing look to the Jazz overall heading into next season. Averaging 11 points, five assists, and four rebounds on 43 percent shooting from the field, Demin could be the versatile difference-maker that the Jazz might be looking for this summer.