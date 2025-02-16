NBA Mock Draft 4.0: 76ers find new superstar in top 3; Heat boldly reload

7. Charlotte Hornets - Kon Knueppel, F, Duke

With how much the Charlotte Hornets have struggled so far this season, it would be a true shame if they fell out of the top 5 and had to select No. 7 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. Nevertheless, that's how this mock lottery shook out for the Hornets. In finding another talented prospect to place next to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel out of Duke could be a potential fit for the team. I could absolutely also see them take a center depending on what ends up happening with the Mark Williams situation.

For the sake of this piece, let's assume the selection is Knueppel for now as they look to add talent on the wing. Knueppel is somewhat overlooked as a prospect considering he's playing on such a talented team. Cooper Flagg generally gets all the headlines for Duke, and probably rightfully so. Still, that doesn't mean Knueppel isn't a good player. He is. And could be a fringe star at the next level too. What exactly would the Hornets be getting with Knueppel? A 6-foot-7 wing that could do a little of everything.

8. Toronto Raptors - Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

Making the bold move for Brandon Ingram at the NBA Trade Deadline, it's clear that the Toronto Raptors want to win now. Finding a player who could help them accomplish that could prove to be difficult at this point in the 2025 NBA Draft. I do believe that because of that, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see them trade down a few spots. After all, there are many who believe that selecting in the teens isn't that much different from late in the lottery. At the very least, it's something to keep a close eye on.

If the Raptors would select at No. 8, a high-ceiling player like Khaman Maluach could make sense for the team. With a need in the frontcourt, Toronto could absolutely take a flier on a talented big man, who is just scratching the surface of the player he could ultimately be, with Maluach. The 7-foot-2 center is averaging eight points, six rebounds, and one block per game on 71 percent shooting from the field during his freshman season at Duke. He'd certainly add a different element to Toronto's frontcourt.