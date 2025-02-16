NBA Mock Draft 4.0: 76ers find new superstar in top 3; Heat boldly reload

9. Portland Trail Blazers - Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois

It's tough to predict what exactly the prospect the Portland Trail Blazers could end up targeting with their projected top 10 selection in the 2025 NBA Draft. However, one player who may end up making a ton of sense for the Blazers is Kasparas Jakucionis. A player who has certainly had his ups and downs during his freshman season at Illinois, there's no question he's been more good than inconsistent so far this season. That's almost. certainly going to lead him to emerge as a lottery pick in this year's draft.

For the Blazers, Jakucionis could be the perfect player to add to the backcourt. He could emerge as one of the primary playmakers for the team and could potentially push Scoot Henderson even more as he prepares for his third season in the league. During his freshman season at Illinois, Jakucionis is averaging 16 points, six rebounds, and five assists per game on 48 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from 3-point range. If the Blazers are looking to shake up their backcourt, Jakucionis could be the primary target.

10. San Antonio Spurs - Liam McNeeley, F, UCONN

The San Antonio Spurs have made quite the improvement as a team this season. It began with their on-the-court play and then extended to the team making a bold move just before the NBA Trade Deadline when they acquired De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings. From all indications, the Spurs have the point guard and big man of their future. Finding a talented player that fits next to both Fox and Victor Wembanyama will be the key for San Antonio as they head into pre-draft mode.

One prospect that could make sense for the Spurs with that in mind is Liam McNeeley. As a wing player who has the ability to put the ball in the basket consistently, McNeeley could be a natural fit for the team off the bench heading into next season. During his freshman season at UCONN, McNeeley is averaging 15 points and six rebounds per game on 43 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from 3-point range. As the Spurs look to take a big step forward next season, McNeeley could make a ton of sense at No. 10.