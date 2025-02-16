NBA Mock Draft 4.0: 76ers find new superstar in top 3; Heat boldly reload

11. Miami Heat - Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

After sending Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors at the NBA Trade Deadline, there's a chance that the Miami Heat could have two lottery picks heading into the 2025 NBA Draft. This first selection belongs to the Heat if it remains inside the lottery. If it does fall outside the lottery, it is conveyed to the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, with the way things seem to be trending for the Heat, you'd have to believe that there's going to be a good chance they're going to keep this pick.

And in such a strong draft, that wouldn't be a terrible idea. With the No. 11 pick, I could see the Heat find an answer to their long-term questions at the point guard position. Since the days of Goran Dragic, the Heat has had trouble finding his replacement. Even the signing of Kyle Lowry left much to be desired. One prospect who could make sense for the Heat is Jeremiah Fears. Turning heads during his freshman season at Oklahoma, he could absolutely be in play for Miami.

12. Houston Rockets (via PHO) - Nolan Traore, G, France

Heading into the offseason, there are several different paths the Houston Rockets could take moving forward. With a projected lottery pick (for the moment, courtesy of the Phoenix Suns), I could absolutely see the Rockets taking a flier on a potential long-term answer at the point guard position. Fred VanVleet has been a solid stopgap for the team but both sides could end up parting ways after this season. That could open the door for the Rockets to take a chance on a high-ceiling prospect like Nolan Traore.

The argument could be made that Traore is one of the most polarizing prospects who could be taken in the lottery. And I wouldn't exactly push back on that sentiment. However, I do believe that a team like the Rockets could absolutely afford to take a gamble on this type of selection. Traore has the rare talent that the Rockets could be looking for and he could absolutely grow next to this already talented young core. It's a possibility the Rockets could 100 percent explore.