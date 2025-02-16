NBA Mock Draft 4.0: 76ers find new superstar in top 3; Heat boldly reload

13. Atlanta Hawks (via SAC) - Derik Queen, C, Maryland

Over the last 8-9 months, it's become clear that the Atlanta Hawks are slowly moving in a way to completely retool their roster. After trading Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and De'Andre Hunter over that span, there's a clear turnover of the roster that is taking place. At this point, I'd have to imagine that there's a good chance Clint Capela, whose contract expires after this season, could be the next contributing player on the chopping block. If that ends up being the case, it would make sense for the Hawks to add to their frontcourt in this draft.

One prospect who could fit what the Hawks may be looking for is Derik Queen. As a 6-foot-10 freshman big, Queen has been highly productive with the Terps. The big question is whether he'll be able to translate his game effectively to the next level. If he can, there's a chance he could emerge as an anchor player for the Hawks in the future. Averaging 16 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and one block per game, Queen could be an appealing late-lottery target for a handful of teams.

14. Miami Heat (via GS) - Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina

With this second first-round pick, I could absolutely see the Miami Heat take a flier on a player that fits their mold. That means a player who is slightly more experienced, one who has shown the ability to be a versatile contributor, and one who has some defensive upside. That led me to Collin Murray-Boyles, a 6-foot-7 sophomore forward out of South Carolina. Making the decision to return to school has certainly paid off for Murray-Boyles and there's at least an outside shot that he could play his way into this year's lottery. Considering it's a loaded class, that's a pretty strong statement.

During his sophomore season at South Carolina, Murray-Boyles is averaging 16 points, nine rebounds, and three assists on 58 percent shooting from the field. He's not much of a 3-point shooter at this point in his development and will certainly need to improve in that aspect of his game if he's going to carve out a significant role at the next level. Joining one of the best developmental organizations in the NBA could be somewhat of a best-case scenario for Murray-Boyles.