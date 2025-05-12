NBA Mock Draft: Dallas Mavericks officially win lottery as chaos unfolds

19. Brooklyn Nets (via MIL) - Asa Newell, F, Georgia

As the Brooklyn Nets continue to build up their young foundation, Asa Newell could be a perfect fit for the team. A player who is extremely raw, but also one who has an intriguing skill set on both ends of the floor, should be of interest for the rebuilding Nets. What Brooklyn has to like most about the move for Newell is that there's no ceiling on what he can be at the next level. In fact, I'm not sure if anyone knows what he can be at his peak.

Newell has the athleticism, two-way ability, and a growing offensive repertoire. If he can continue to develop at his own pace, there's a reason to believe that Newell can grow into a strong contributing player down the road. As the Nets look to establish a brand-new core with their four first-round picks in this strong draft, Newell could be one of the more exciting selections outside the lottery.

20. Miami Heat (via GS) - Liam McNeeley, F, UCONN

After a pretty bad season, there's a good chance the Miami Heat are going to explore some big changes this summer. Whether or not they'll be able to pull off any significant change to the roster remains to be seen. However, if they do, there's one player who the Heat can select at this point in the first round who could be viewed as a potential supporting piece, and that's Liam McNeeley.

During his freshman season at UCONN, McNeeley proved his ability to be a player who can do a little of everything on the court. Even though he may not have the star power that some of the other prospects in this draft class possess, that doesn't mean he can't develop into a good player for a team. In the Heat's developmental system, there's a reason to believe that McNeeley could be at his best with this franchise.