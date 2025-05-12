NBA Mock Draft: Dallas Mavericks officially win lottery as chaos unfolds

21. Utah Jazz (via MINN) - Ben Saraf, G, Israel

With the turnover that could take place in the backcourt this offseason, it would make sense for the Utah Jazz to continue to add to the backcourt, no matter what happens at the top of the NBA Draft. One player who could be a natural fit in the backcourt for the Jazz is Ben Saraf. A prospect with good size and a growing offensive skill set, Saraf could be an interesting developmental project for such a young team.

The Jazz are a team to keep a close eye on heading into the offseason, as they're a team that could go a long way in altering the future of their franchise. This is one of those offseasons that could go a long way in this team taking a big step forward in their development. Hitting these two first-round picks out of the park will be the first big step in accomplishing that.

22. Atlanta Hawks (via LAL) - Noa Essengue, F, France

With a second pick in the first round, the Atlanta Hawks will have the opportunity to add even more depth to their roster heading into next season. Even though adding another wing is not a huge need for the Hawks, selecting a player like Noa Essengue could provide real value for the team at this point in the NBA Draft. Essengue will have to prove he can be a capable offensive player, but his versatility on the defensive end of the floor could be the ultimate game-changer for his draft stock.

In the right system, there's a reason to believe that he can carve out a consistent role sooner rather than later. Here's the key about the NBA: if you can defend multiple positions at a high level, there's a good chance a team is going to find a place for you. If that's what Essengue can do right away as he makes the jump to the NBA, he could find a home quickly.