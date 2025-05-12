NBA Mock Draft: Dallas Mavericks officially win lottery as chaos unfolds

23. Indiana Pacers - Danny Wolf, C, Michigan

With the level of uncertainty that revolves around the center position for the Indiana Pacers heading into the offseason, it would be smart for this team to explore the frontcourt market at this point in the first round. Still on the board, Danny Wolf could emerge as an intriguing option for the Pacers. He does some of what Myles Turner is able to do on the offensive end of the floor, and could be part of the insurance plan if he does end up leaving in free agency.

It would be outlandish to expect Wolf to be the Turner replacement if he leaves in free agency, but he is unique enough (for his size) on the offensive end of the floor, where he could potentially add a much-needed element to the team's frontcourt. At the very least, Wolf would give the Pacers some depth to their frontcourt, with or without Turner on the roster at the start of next season.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC) - Will Riley, F, Illinois

Looking to add even more depth to their roster with the possible uncertainty that can await some of the veterans on this roster heading into the future, Will Riley is one prospect who could emerge as a prime option for the Oklahoma City Thunder heading into the 2025 NBA Draft. Riley is not necessarily a finished product as a prospect, but his two-way potential is something that the Thunder could be excited about.

Riley has great size and athleticism, and if he can prove to be an effective 3-point shooter while also holding his own on the defensive end, there's a reason to believe that he could blossom as a contributing player in the future with the Thunder. Considering that the Thunder won't need him to contribute right away, Riley could find himself in a prime situation as he makes the jump to the next level.