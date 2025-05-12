NBA Mock Draft: Dallas Mavericks officially win lottery as chaos unfolds

25. Orlando Magic (via DEN) - Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida

Would the Orlando Magic choose two guards with both of their first-round picks in this year's NBA Draft? I'm not so sure. However, with Walter Clayton Jr. still on the board, the Magic could look to double-dip in the backcourt, and there wouldn't be many that would second-guess their decision-making. Coming off a truly strong showing in the NCAA Tournament, it would be surprising if there wasn't a team willing to take a gamble on him with a late first-round pick.

Maybe that team could be the Magic. Clayton Jr. is probably not a player who is going to emerge as the team's long-term answer as the point guard of the future, but he can be a true weapon for the Magic off the bench. More than anything, that' what this move would be about - to give their bench another strong force heading into next season.

26. Brooklyn Nets (via NYK) - Joan Beringer, C, France

The Brooklyn Nets could look to get creative with these final two picks in the first round, with Joan Beringer getting some real consideration to be selected here. Still very much a work in progress as a center prospect, Beringer has the potential to develop into a rotation-level big down the road. If the Nets can get that level of value this late in the first round, they should sign up for it right now.

Even though the Nets seem to have a building block at the center position, we've seen how quickly that can change in the NBA. Having some added depth at the position could help this team make some big decisions in the future. With so many moving parts heading into the offseason, it will never hurt the Nets to have another strong center prospect, especially one with the physical traits that Berigner has at such a young age.