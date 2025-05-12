NBA Mock Draft: Dallas Mavericks officially win lottery as chaos unfolds

27. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU) - Rasheer Fleming, F, Saint Joseph's

At this point in the first round, a team like the Brooklyn Nets will be selecting for value. After taking some pretty big team needs with their first two picks in the first round, taking a gamble on a prospect like Rasheer Flaming could be a smart move. Fleming hasn't been a player who has gotten plenty of fanfare, but he has the potential to be a strong two-way player if the way he concluded his collegiate career is any indication.

Fleming will have to prove that his sudden improvement from the 3-point line is something he can maintain, and if he can, there's not much stopping him from potentially becoming one of the few steals late in the first round. On the Nets, Fleming could be one of the first few pieces of their new rebuild that could end up contributing to the team sooner rather than later. That will truly be a welcome sight for the rebuilding franchise.

28. Boston Celtics - Nolan Traore, G, France

Depending on how their playoff run ends, there's at least an outside chance that the Boston Celtics could undergo some major changes this offseason. Whether or not that actually happens remains to be seen. However, there's no question this team will be looking to add some much-needed depth to their roster before the start of next season. Taking a flier on Nolan Traore could be a good way for the Celtics to prepare for that.

Traore may not be a prospect that's going to pay dividends for the Celtics right away, but he's certainly one that could be part of a bigger move down the road. If Traore could develop into a player who can emerge as a rotation player in a year or two, it will help this team make some very tough decisions down the road. With the way their cap sheet is set up, the Celtics could look like a very different team in a few years.