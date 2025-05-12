NBA Mock Draft: Dallas Mavericks officially win lottery as chaos unfolds

29. Phoenix Suns (via CLE) - Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn

The Phoenix Suns are going to be focused on trading Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal this summer. What the Suns could end up doing is using this late first-round pick to add a quality developmental project for the future. One prospect who could fit what the Suns could be looking for next to Devin Booker is Tahaad Pettiford. Even though he's a bit undersized by NBA comparisons, Pettiford's offensive explosiveness can't be overlooked.

Pettiford has the opportunity to be a special player, one that we didn't even get to see the best of during his time in college. His ability to score the basketball, along with being an underrated playmaker, makes him a truly intriguing option for a team like the Suns here at No. 29. If the Suns are looking for a potential long-term building block next to Booker, it wouldn't be surprising to see Pettiford emerge as an option.

30. LA Clippers (via OKC) - Noah Penda, F, France

After a pretty strong close to the season, the LA Clippers are likely going to find themselves in a position to try to continue to improve the supporting cast around James Harden and Kawhi Leonard heading into the offseason. With this final pick in the first round, Noah Penda is one prospect that could make a ton of sense for the Clippers. Not a big name that has generated a ton of buzz in this year's draft class, Penda could emerge as a late riser to sneak into the top 30 picks.

Penda is immediately going to make waves on the defensive end of the floor and with his positional versatility. The Clippers would be making a big bet on Penda's ability to make strides on the offensive end of the floor a few years into his development. The high-end potential is what LA would be taking a gamble on here. With all the physical tools to be successful at the next level, Penda could be a natural fit at the end of the first round for the Clippers.