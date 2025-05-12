NBA Mock Draft: Dallas Mavericks officially win lottery as chaos unfolds

5. Utah Jazz - Tre Johnson, G, Texas

For as talented and deep as this year's NBA Draft class is, Tre Johnson could be considered one of the more underrated players. Johnson has the potential to develop into an elite offensive player at the next level. He didn't really display that all that consistently during his freshman year at Texas, but he has all the tools an NBA team is going to be searching for from a young wing player in this draft class.

As a three-level scorer, there's reason to believe that he's going to be able to make an immediate impact for a team off the bench. In the right system, and if he can find a way to develop on the defensive end of the floor, Johnson could seemingly become a starter at some point in the future. At his peak, he has the potential to be an offensive star in the NBA. For Johnson, all the questions surround his defensive capabilities, which are fair.

6. Washington Wizards - Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

This is the point in the 2025 NBA Draft where things could take a swift turn. The argument can be made that this is when the draft will officially start. After the top 4, there remains a level of uncertainty revolving around how the rest of the draft will develop. With a need in the frontcourt, the Washington Wizards can't go wrong with taking a flier on arguably the best center prospect in this year's NBA Draft class, Khaman Maluach.

As a prospect that seemingly improved as the season went on during his freshman year at Duke, Maluach translates as a potential franchise-changing big man. Already with the potential and skill set to be a defensive anchor in the future, as his offense continues to develop, his ceiling is only going to rise more and more. He should be an excellent addition who should make an immediate impact for the Wizards.