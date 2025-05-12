NBA Mock Draft: Dallas Mavericks officially win lottery as chaos unfolds

7. New Orleans Pelicans - Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

Now that the 2025 NBA Draft order is set, I'm increasingly interested to see where a prospect like Jeremiah Fears lands. Outside of the top 4, I believe that Fears could be considered, by some, to be the next best prospect in this draft class. I'm a huge fan of Fears and believe he could be a budding star in the league if he were to land in the right situation. Flashing some star potential during his freshman season at Oklahoma, the hope is that he can take another big step in his development early on in his NBA career.

Fears could be considered one of the better pick-and-roll guards in this draft class, and even though he struggled slightly with overall offensive efficiency, he does have all the tools an NBA team is going to look for in a lead guard. Fears is probably going to be in the conversation to start from day 1, but he may need some time to find his comfort level in the pros. When he does, though, the sky is the limit for the young guard.

8. Brooklyn Nets - Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois

The Brooklyn Nets could benefit from taking a flier on a backcourt demon. With a clear need in the backcourt, and more specifically a need for a lead guard, Kasparas Jakucionis could be a great fit for the Nets. Even though they would've liked to move up higher in this draft, Jakucionis could be a great fit for the franchise.

Jakucionis had a strong freshman season at Illinois, and there's reason to believe that he's just scratching the surface of his potential. On a rebuilding team like the Nets, Jakucionis could feast right away. As the Nets prepare for a new rebuild, it appears Jakucionis is going to be a cornerstone for the future.