NBA Mock Draft: Dallas Mavericks officially win lottery as chaos unfolds

9. Toronto Raptors - Derik Queen, C, Maryland

With the way his draft stock has risen over the last couple of months, thanks to a strong showing in the NCAA Tournament, it will be interesting to see where Derik Queen ends up being taken. There's at least an outside chance that he could be selected in the top 10. In fact, I'd even say there's a slight shot he gets taken ahead of Khaman Maluach. I'm not 100 percent sold on that hype, but it's certainly a possibility.

Either way, Queen does have the potential to evolve into one of the better players from this draft class. With a unique offensive skill set for a center, any team that is looking for depth in the frontcourt should strongly consider Queen. There are concerns about his limited athleticism or quickness, but it's yet to hold him back against better competition. In the right system and role, there may not be much holding Queen back from being a really good player in the NBA.

10. Houston Rockets (via PHO) - Kon Knueppel, G, Duke

Even though it's going to feel somewhat disappointing that the Houston Rockets lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs after such a strong finish in the regular season, this franchise should feel good about where it stands heading into the offseason. Looking to add some depth behind Fred VanVleet could be considered a key for the Rockets heading into the NBA Draft. They will be looking for a star to add this summer, but I don't figure that will take place at the draft.

With this pick, Kon Knueppel could be a fit for what the Rockets need. As a player who could develop for a year or two in the backcourt, Knueppel could be a worthwhile gamble for Houston. His size and all-around offensive skill set could be a welcome sight for this young foundation. He may need some time to hone his skills, but he could help for a mighty 1-2 punch alongside VanVleet in Houston.