NBA Mock Draft: Dallas Mavericks officially win lottery as chaos unfolds

11. Portland Trail Blazers - Egor Demin, F, BYU

After missing out on moving up in the NBA Draft Lottery, the Portland Trail Blazers will be locked into a spot where it could prove difficult to land a prospect that will seemingly help this team right away. One player who could add some value with his versatility is Egor Demin. Even though he was a bit of a polarizing prospect during his freshman year at BYU, he could be a natural target for the Blazers at No. 11.

Because of his positional versatility and playmaking potential, there's reason to believe that Demin could make sense for the Blazers. Demin's playmaking ability could come in handy if he's ready to contribute right away. His ability to play in the backcourt or on the wing could also be a huge benefit to Portland.

12. Chicago Bulls - Carter Bryant, F, Arizona

A few years ago, the Chicago Bulls may have completely whiffed on taking a flier on a high-ceiling wing prospect out of Florida State. Heading into this year's NBA Draft, on banking on the Bulls not shying away from possibly making a similar move. With Carter Bryant still on the board, he could emerge as an intriguing prospect for Chicago late in the lottery. Bryant is still developing as a raw prospect, and his potential is through the roof.

Because of his special athleticism and raw offensive skill set, the hope is that the Bulls can develop Bryant into the potential star that Patrick Williams never seemed to grow into. Again, maybe the Bulls are hesitant to take another developmental project because of past experiences, but if they aren't, Bryant could be a very worthy gamble here at No. 12.