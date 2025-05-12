NBA Mock Draft: Dallas Mavericks officially win lottery as chaos unfolds

15. Oklahoma City Thunder (via MIA) - Yaxel Lendeborg, F, UAB

It will truly be interesting to see how the Oklahoma City Thunder approaches the 2025 NBA Draft with the possibility of two first-round draft picks. At least heading in, there's probably a good chance one of these picks gets moved by the Thunder. With how loaded their roster is, I can't imagine they're going to add two more rookies to the team. I could be wrong, but that's just my gut instinct.

Nevertheless, with this No. 15 pick, Yaxel Lendeborg is an interesting prospect that could be right up the Thunder's alley. As a late-boomer, Lendeborg has the overall versatility and athleticism to be a strong developmental project for OKC heading into the future. If he can develop prove to be an elite defender at the next level, the Thunder could be getting a real weapon for the future.

16. Orlando Magic - Labaron Philon, G, Alabama

From all indications, the Orlando Magic are going to head into the offseason with a prioirity to try and land an offensive-minded guard or wing that could help take some of the overall pressure off the shoulders of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Assuming that is the case, the Magic could use the 2025 NBA Draft to focus on the continued path in trying to find a playmaking guard for the future.

One prospect that could be in range for the Magic at No. 16 is Labaron Philon. Throughout his freshman year, Philon was often overlooked because of the talented team he played on. However, I do imagine he's going to start flying up the draft boards in the next couple of months. Philon has the potential to be a starting-caliber lead guard at the next level, and with a couple of years of development, he could be exactly what Orlando is looking for at the position.