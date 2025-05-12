NBA Mock Draft: Dallas Mavericks officially win lottery as chaos unfolds

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET) - Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina

It's hard not to be extremely encouraged and excited about the Minnesota Timberwolves' future. Even as an underseeded team this postseason, the Wolves are making waves. If they can seemingly make the right moves this offseason, there's reason to believe that they could emerge as a legit championship contender in the Western Conference. That can start by adding one of the most versatile prospects in this year's draft class, Collin Murray-Boyles.

It does seem as though some draft scouts are split on Murray-Boyles, but his defensive versatility may be too good for a team like Minnesota to pass up on - especially if there are any doubts that the team will be able to re-sign Naz Reid this summer. The concern with Murray-Boyles revolves around his shooting. But that is hopefully something that can improve with NBA shooting coaches.

18. Washington Wizards (via MEM) - Nique Clifford, G, Colorado State

This second first-round pick could be used to add more depth around the top-tier talent that the Washington Wizards end up selecting with their first pick. I'm not sure what the Wizards may prioritize with this pick, but Nique Clifford could be considered somewhat of a safe option for Washington. Clifford is coming off a breakout year in which he averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds on 38 percent shooting from 3-point range.

You'd have to imagine that there's going to be real value for the Wizards in drafting a big guard (6-foot-6) with the offensive skill set and rebounding prowess that Clifford has. If Clifford can continue to prove that he can be a consistent offensive player, he'll have the chance to help a team right away. For a rebuilding team like the Wizards, which is probably going to need some experienced players on the roster, there could be a fit there.