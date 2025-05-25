NBA Mock Draft: Giannis is traded in crazy draft day trade; 76ers move down

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET) - Danny Wolf, C, Michigan

The Minnesota Timberwolves made back-to-back trips to the Western Conference Finals, but it's clear they need to find a way to add a supporting star next to Anthony Edwards. It's going to be difficult to find one with the No. 17 overall pick in the NBA Draft, but this selection can open them up to even more possibilities in the future. One player who could add some much-needed depth heading into the future is Danny Wolf.

Wolf may not be the defensive anchor that some of the other big men prospects are, but his versatility and skill set on the offensive end of the floor could be an intriguing option for a Wolves team that may have to start looking at a future without Rudy Gobert. Wolf is a very different player from Gobert and would give the team a different element on the offensive end of the floor. However, if the Wolves did eventually want to trade Gobert, Wolf could help soften that depth blow.

18. Washington Wizards (via MEM) - Yaxel Lendeborg, F, UAB

After trading up earlier in this mock draft, the Washington Wizards could still use this late first-round pick to take a flier on a late-rising, versatile forward. Yaxel Lendeborg is not a name many draft scouts were talking about a few months ago, but he's certainly jumped onto the scene of late. If the Wizards are looking to go away from the generic selections, Lendeborg has the promise to blossom at the next level in a more untraditional way.

Lendeborg had an offensive explosion this past season at UAB and proved that he can be more than just a versatile defensive presence. If that trend can continue as he makes the jump to the next level, there's reason to believe that Lendeborg will have some promise as a potential contributing two-way player down the line. On a Wizards team that is still trying to sort out the future of their young core, it wouldn't be much of a burden to take a gamble on one of the more mysterious prospects in this year's draft class.