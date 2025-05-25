NBA Mock Draft: Giannis is traded in crazy draft day trade; 76ers move down

23. Indiana Pacers - Noah Penda, F, France

The Indiana Pacers are playing amazing basketball and find themselves on the precipice of their first NBA Finals berth in nearly three decades. Whether they'll be able to win it all remains to be seen, but they're playing some of their best basketball in recent history. Heading into the offseason, the Pacers could look to add even more depth to their already strong roster. One prospect who could be in play for Indiana is Noah Penda.

Penda is a versatile forward who has the athleticism and defensive capabilities to add real value to a team on the defensive end of the floor. His offense is still very much a work in progress, but there are signs that he could emerge as a useful player sooner rather than later. For some questions that the Pacers may have in their frontcourt heading into the future, adding a player like Penda could be worth it in the long run for Indiana.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC) - Labaron Philon, G, Alabama

The rich will get richer as the Oklahoma City Thunder explore a worthy prospect to take a gamble on with their second first-round pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. One prospect who could be in range for the Thunder to take at this point in the first round is Labaron Philon. A young player with plenty of promise, Philon's true potential wasn't fully on display during his lone season at Alabama. Still, he managed to make enough waves to carve out first-round consideration.

Philon's promise as a natural lead guard could be enough for a team like the Thunder to take a chance on him. The Thunder would be able to stash him in their developmental system until he proves he's ready to make the jump into the rotation. With a couple of years of professional development, Philon could emerge as a real weapon for the Thunder in the right role. It would be interesting to see him in their developmental system.