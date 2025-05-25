NBA Mock Draft: Giannis is traded in crazy draft day trade; 76ers move down

25. Orland Magic (via DEN) - Will Riley, F, Ilinois

Looking to add another versatile player to their roster, the Orlando Magic could look in the direction of Will Riley. Having some bright moments during his time at Illinois during his freshman season, he was widely overshadowed by Kasparas Jakucionis. But even playing next to such a talented prospect, Riley was still able to prove himself as a worthy first-round prospect. The Magic could be a fit late in the first round.

Even though we didn't exactly see him at his prime this past season, there's some hope that Riley could develop into a strong two-way player at the next level. In the right system and with the necessary coaching, Riley could evolve into a strong developmental player. Maybe he could be that player and asset for an Orlando team that is still trying to evolve into an Eastern Conference contender.

26. Brooklyn Nets (via NY) - Ben Saraf, G, Israel

With another pick in the first round, the Brooklyn Nets could look to add to their backcourt. Even after the addition of Tre Johnson (earlier in this mock draft), the Nets could still have a need for a lead guard. One prospect who could be worth taking a gamble on at No. 26 for the Nets is Ben Saraf. A player whose draft stock has been quite polarizing of late, Saraf could very well come flying off the board late in the first round.

Saraf has some scoring inefficiencies and inconsistency, but his upside when it comes to playmaking does make him an intriguing prospect. Add in the fact that Saraf is one of the bigger guards in this draft class, and that adds another layer of interest for a team that may be looking for a developmental project late in the first round. Saraf is still very much a big unknown, but he does have the tools to be a worthy selection.